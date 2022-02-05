Advertisement

Tiger Nation Job Fair held Saturday

NMSD Job Fair
NMSD Job Fair(WTOK)
By Harrison Nix
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Newton Municipal School District in Newton County held its Tiger Nation Job Fair this morning.

The school district has multiple openings for jobs in both teaching and non-teaching capacities. People interested in applying for those jobs had the chance to speak with their potential employers to see if the job would be a right fit for them,” said Dr. Kevin Carter, Director of Career and Technical Education.

“We would love for our people within the community of Newton to come out and join us but it’s open for all people, whether they have a college education. As well as a certain amount of hours of college credit, as well as positions such as custodians, cafeteria workers, and other non-certified positions.”

“It’s important for people to come out to a job fair at Newton Municipal School District so we can put a name with a face, so that you can see if this is the right fit for you. We welcome everyone in the community and the surrounding areas to come work at Newton Municipal School District,” said Assistant Principal at Newton High School, Sonya Chapman.

