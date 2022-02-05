Tow men swept up in tornado

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The community of Sawyerville in Hale County, Alabama, took a hard hit on Thursday’s EF-2 tornado. People are cleaning up debris around their homes, but one retired veteran is glad to be alive after the tornado tossed him around.

The tornado swept the community with a broom of destruction.

Many homes were destroyed, trees on top of houses, and many lives turned upside down.

Pieces of people’s lives, memories, scattered by the destructive force of the tornado.

“The storm came. It came over the trees. It took control of our vehicles. It turned me around, and it turned him around. The next thing we know, we were in a pond,” said tornado survived Dave Ward.

Dave Ward was caught up inside the tornado with his friend and tossed in a pond. He said it’s a terrifying experience that he will never forget.

“I didn’t notice I was being tossed because I’m thinking I’m driving. The ride was so smooth. It was like a glide. That is was happened. The next thing I know it was like maybe 10 seconds, and I was in the pond. I was could see the water as I looked down. I was like man we are in a pond. I looked to my left, then there he is in the pond in his vehicle,” said Ward.

Ward was driving on the road heading home when he felt his car being lifted and spun around in the tornado where it ended him up in a pond. His car is a black truck and in front of that is a red truck which is his friends’ who couldn’t swim.

“He climbs out his vehicle. His vehicle stopped He was like 20 feet from the bank. He encouraged me to swim -to climb out and swim, so I did, knowing he didn’t know how to swim. That kind of shook me a little bit. Anyway, I swam. I was tired as I got near the bank, but I made it. I rest and told him to jump. As he jumped, I pulled him to safety,” said Ward.

Ward said this is his second time surviving a tornado in the same area.

“I have been in a tornado before here. This is the second tornado within six years in the same spot. It hit in the same spot. We just have to adjust, that is what I think, and if we don’t, it is going to consume us,” said Ward.

Unfortunately, the deadly tornado killed one person Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.