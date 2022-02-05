Advertisement

Wildcats sweep Tornadoes in the final home game of the season

The Meridian Wildcats boys and girls team sweep the Laurel Golden Tornadoes in Meridian’s final...
The Meridian Wildcats boys and girls team sweep the Laurel Golden Tornadoes in Meridian’s final home game of the regular season.(WTOK Sports)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Wildcats boys and girls team sweep the Laurel Golden Tornadoes in Meridian’s final home game of the regular season.

The Lady Cats dominated at home as by halftime, they had a 20 point lead. Meridian would go on a three point barrage and they would take the game 60-24 and get the win at home.

The boys game was a little different as the Wildcats got off to a slow start. The Laurel Tornadoes went on a quick 7-0 run as Meridian was struggling from the three.

Near the end of the first quarter, the Wildcats would find their footing and go on a run of their own as they started to rain threes on the Tornadoes. The final score was 59-27 with Meridian getting the sweep.

The Wildcats close the season undefeated at home.

