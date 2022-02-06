Advertisement

8th Street paving expected at $1.5M

8th Street is one of the busiest roads in Meridian. It’s also one of the most unpleasant roads...
8th Street is one of the busiest roads in Meridian. It’s also one of the most unpleasant roads to drive on, with many cracks and potholes. Mayor Jimmie Smith is looking to change that by fully paving 8th Street this year.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - 8th Street is one of the busiest roads in Meridian. It’s also one of the most unpleasant roads to drive on, with many cracks and potholes. Mayor Jimmie Smith is looking to change that by fully paving 8th Street this year.

Mayor Smith said this project is estimated to cost $1.5 million. The money will be coming from a $6,000,000 bond issue that the city went over last month. Mayor Smith said that federal dollars will play a role in making this project happen.

Smith told News 11 that paving 8th Street has been a mission of his since he became mayor.

“8th Street road is one of my main projects that I want to see we finish this year; hopefully, this year. We got some roads around our hospitals that we want to do. We want to make sure that we get those done this year. 8th Street is one of those main thorough fairs that we are estimating a million and a half dollars to put on the ground sometime very soon this year, hopefully,” said Smith.

Smith said the project is expected to be complete this year. He also said that his next goal is paving North Hills Street, which is estimated to cost $28 million.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Because medical marijuana remains illegal at the federal level, anyone with a license to use...
Medical marijuana patients cannot purchase firearms or ammunition, says federal law
Hitman was paid with motorcycle to kill Alabama teacher, indictment says
Inside the vehicle, deputies found four large buffet-style pans filled with food, but noticed...
Police: 227,000 fentanyl pills found buried in buffet-style food during traffic stop
Lilrodrick Smith, 19, is being charged with attempted murder t. His bond is set at $850,000.
Charge upgraded to attempted murder in 24th Ave. shooting
The community of Sawyerville in Hale County, Alabama, took a hard hit on Thursday’s EF-2...
Two men swept up in tornado

Latest News

Tiger Nation Job Fair
Tiger Nation Job Fair
Juanita Moore Honored
Juanita Moore Honored
NMSD Job Fair
Tiger Nation Job Fair held Saturday
Orland Phillips got hundreds of birthday cards from across the country on his 103rd birthday.
VIDEO: 103-year-old World War II vet gets flooded with birthday cards