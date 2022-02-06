8th Street paving expected at $1.5M

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - 8th Street is one of the busiest roads in Meridian. It’s also one of the most unpleasant roads to drive on, with many cracks and potholes. Mayor Jimmie Smith is looking to change that by fully paving 8th Street this year.

Mayor Smith said this project is estimated to cost $1.5 million. The money will be coming from a $6,000,000 bond issue that the city went over last month. Mayor Smith said that federal dollars will play a role in making this project happen.

Smith told News 11 that paving 8th Street has been a mission of his since he became mayor.

“8th Street road is one of my main projects that I want to see we finish this year; hopefully, this year. We got some roads around our hospitals that we want to do. We want to make sure that we get those done this year. 8th Street is one of those main thorough fairs that we are estimating a million and a half dollars to put on the ground sometime very soon this year, hopefully,” said Smith.

Smith said the project is expected to be complete this year. He also said that his next goal is paving North Hills Street, which is estimated to cost $28 million.

