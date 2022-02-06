Annual Native American artifact show

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 15th annual Meridian Indian Artifact Show brought collectors, buyers, and enthusiasts together to share their passions today.

From arrowheads to carvings all types of artifacts and works were on display for folks to take home.

“It’s like a swap meet, we get to get together, we get to see what people have that they’ve found that are new finds,” Magnolia State Archaeological Society President, Robert O’Dell, said. “There is buying and selling of Indian artifacts that are very collectible. That’s what it is. It’s our opportunity to exchange stories and show stuff and display and even make sales.”

O’Dell said that they plan on coming back to Meridian next February.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.