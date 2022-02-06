Juanita Moore honored by The MAX

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The MAX Walk of Fame received a new member today.

Greenwood, Mississippi-born actress Juanita Moore had her star unveiled in front of fans today after a lecture on her life by her nephew, Arnett Moore.

Moore is known as a trailblazer for African Americans in film.

She appeared in fifty movies across her career. Moore is most known for her role as Annie Johnson in Imitation of Life.

“She would say, ‘Do you think I really deserve this, baby?’ That’s how she talked and I would say, of course of course,” Moore’s nephew, Arnett Moore said.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved