Man wanted by Meridian Police Department

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department needs your help in finding a wanted man involved in a domestic violence situation.

MPD said Danny Irby has an active warrant for aggravated domestic violence through the Meridian Police Department for an incident that occurred last month near Highland Park.

If you know where he is located contact the Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.