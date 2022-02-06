Advertisement

Man wanted by Meridian Police Department

MPD said Danny Irby has an active warrant for aggravated domestic violence
MPD said Danny Irby has an active warrant for aggravated domestic violence
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department needs your help in finding a wanted man involved in a domestic violence situation.

MPD said Danny Irby has an active warrant for aggravated domestic violence through the Meridian Police Department for an incident that occurred last month near Highland Park.

If you know where he is located contact the Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

