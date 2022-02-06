Advertisement

Neighborhood watch meeting scheduled for Monday

Neighborhood watch
Neighborhood watch(WTOK)
By Harrison Nix
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Meridian Police Department is looking for your help to keep the community safe.

A new neighborhood watch group will have its first meeting Monday evening at 5:30 at the First Union Baptist Church on 38th Avenue. People that live around the area are invited to come and share ideas on how to keep their families safe.

The program helps the resident receive information from the police department on what our efforts are and it also gives us an opportunity to receive feedback from the public, from the residents on what we need to do to improve our services to them,” said Lt. Rita Jack of the Meridian Police Department.

Tomorrow is also when the group will nominate and vote on committee positions. Refreshments will be served.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Because medical marijuana remains illegal at the federal level, anyone with a license to use...
Medical marijuana patients cannot purchase firearms or ammunition, says federal law
The community of Sawyerville in Hale County, Alabama, took a hard hit on Thursday’s EF-2...
Two men swept up in tornado
MPD said Danny Irby has an active warrant for aggravated domestic violence
Man wanted by Meridian Police Department
GABRIEL MANUEL (L) FREDY GUTIERREZ (R)
Rankin County Criminal Interdiction Deputies seize over 200 pounds of Cocaine on I-20
Inside the vehicle, deputies found four large buffet-style pans filled with food, but noticed...
Police: 227,000 fentanyl pills found buried in buffet-style food during traffic stop

Latest News

Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson has announced the schedule of events that...
Over 180 competitors to compete in annual Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo
8th Street Paving
8th Street Paving
MPD said Danny Irby has an active warrant for aggravated domestic violence
Man wanted by Meridian Police Department
Artifacts on display.
Annual Native American artifact show