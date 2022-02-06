Neighborhood watch meeting scheduled for Monday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Meridian Police Department is looking for your help to keep the community safe.

A new neighborhood watch group will have its first meeting Monday evening at 5:30 at the First Union Baptist Church on 38th Avenue. People that live around the area are invited to come and share ideas on how to keep their families safe.

The program helps the resident receive information from the police department on what our efforts are and it also gives us an opportunity to receive feedback from the public, from the residents on what we need to do to improve our services to them,” said Lt. Rita Jack of the Meridian Police Department.

Tomorrow is also when the group will nominate and vote on committee positions. Refreshments will be served.

