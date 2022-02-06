Sunshine returns to end the weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The sunshine has returned to East MS and West AL after a soggy and gloomy to the end of the week. Lows for tonight will once again fall into the lower and mid 20′s. A slight warmup is in store for Sunday afternoon under a sunny sky, highs reach into the middle 50′s. A few more clouds move through the area as a disturbance swings through but there won’t be enough moisture in the atmosphere for this to be a rain producer for us. Temperatures by mid-week our temperatures will be more seasonable, in the lower 60′s. The calm and temperate temperatures will extend through the next weekend. Overnight lows for the night will be in the 20′s to begin the week and the mid 30′s for the end of the week.

