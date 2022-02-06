Advertisement

Taco Bell set to be rebuilt

Taco Bell on North Hills Street will soon be shiny and new as demolishment of the old building...
Taco Bell on North Hills Street will soon be shiny and new as demolishment of the old building began this weekend.(WTOK)
By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Taco Bell on North Hills Street will soon be shiny and new as demolishment of the old building began this weekend.

Community Development Director, Craig Hitt said the owners received permits to demolish the establishment and start construction on a new building Friday.

Taco Bell has been closed for nearly a year after the building received severe fire damage in May of 2021.

Now a new Taco Bell will be rebuilt in its place. The opening date is not yet known.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD said Danny Irby has an active warrant for aggravated domestic violence
Man wanted by Meridian Police Department
Because medical marijuana remains illegal at the federal level, anyone with a license to use...
Medical marijuana patients cannot purchase firearms or ammunition, says federal law
The community of Sawyerville in Hale County, Alabama, took a hard hit on Thursday’s EF-2...
Two men swept up in tornado
GABRIEL MANUEL (L) FREDY GUTIERREZ (R)
Rankin County Criminal Interdiction Deputies seize over 200 pounds of Cocaine on I-20
Inside the vehicle, deputies found four large buffet-style pans filled with food, but noticed...
Police: 227,000 fentanyl pills found buried in buffet-style food during traffic stop

Latest News

Heart disease is the single leading cause of death in Alabama, per ADPH.
ADPH: Heart disease is state’s leading cause of death
Neighborhood watch
Neighborhood watch meeting scheduled for Monday
Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson has announced the schedule of events that...
Over 180 competitors to compete in annual Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo
8th Street Paving
8th Street Paving