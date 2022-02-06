Taco Bell set to be rebuilt

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Taco Bell on North Hills Street will soon be shiny and new as demolishment of the old building began this weekend.

Community Development Director, Craig Hitt said the owners received permits to demolish the establishment and start construction on a new building Friday.

Taco Bell has been closed for nearly a year after the building received severe fire damage in May of 2021.

Now a new Taco Bell will be rebuilt in its place. The opening date is not yet known.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.