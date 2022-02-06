Advertisement

Winner of the Distinguished Young Women Program in Clarke County

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 2023 Clarke County Distinguished Young Women Program was held Saturday at the Quitman High School Auditorium.

Five young women compete for the title of Distinguished Young Woman. Contestants this year include Caroline Nelson, J’Niaya’ Evans, Calen Richardson, Courtney Milsap, and Laura Kate Robinson.

The young ladies showcase their talents, athleticism, and poise. They answered tough questions as well as expressed what this program means to them. WTOK News 11′s very own Meteorologist Deitra McKenzie was also at the event as the host. The winner of the program was Calen Richardson.

