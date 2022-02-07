Advertisement

18-wheeler hits truck sending furniture flying across I-20

18-wheeler hits truck sending furniture flying across I-20
18-wheeler hits truck sending furniture flying across I-20(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Monday morning crash caused quite a mess on I-20 eastbound in Scott County.

Thankfully, there were no injuries but an 18-wheeler hit a truck that was pulling furniture on a trailer.

It happened on I-20 eastbound in Scott County, near the Lake exit, which is also near the Newton County line.

The driver, reportedly on his way from Texas to Georgia, said he put his flashers on trying to get to the next exit because one of his tires was getting low.

That’s when the driver claims an 18-wheeler hit him from behind, sending all the furniture on the trailer, flying across the interstate.

The crash is causing traffic delays in the area.

If this area includes your commute, find an alternate route or expect delays.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD said Danny Irby has an active warrant for aggravated domestic violence
Man wanted by Meridian Police Department
Taco Bell on North Hills Street will soon be shiny and new as demolishment of the old building...
Taco Bell set to be rebuilt
I-120 eastbound near Lake (Photo courtesy: WLBT)
TRAFFIC ALERT: Troopers working 18-wheeler crash on I-20 near Lake
Volunteer firefighters fighting the flames.
Meridian house fire
GABRIEL MANUEL (L) FREDY GUTIERREZ (R)
Rankin County Criminal Interdiction Deputies seize over 200 pounds of Cocaine on I-20

Latest News

Billions of people are interconnected on social media
Locked Out: Losing access to social media accounts can mean big headaches for users
Billions of people are interconnected on social media
Locked Out: Losing access to social media accounts can mean big headaches for users
MISSISSIPPI CHILDRENS MUSEUM MERIDIAN
MCM-Meridian event raises over $176,000
ADPH: More than 1M positive COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 16K positive tests reported over weekend