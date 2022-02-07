18-wheeler hits truck sending furniture flying across I-20

SCOTT CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Monday morning crash caused quite a mess on I-20 eastbound in Scott County.

Thankfully, there were no injuries but an 18-wheeler hit a truck that was pulling furniture on a trailer.

It happened on I-20 eastbound in Scott County, near the Lake exit, which is also near the Newton County line.

The driver, reportedly on his way from Texas to Georgia, said he put his flashers on trying to get to the next exit because one of his tires was getting low.

That’s when the driver claims an 18-wheeler hit him from behind, sending all the furniture on the trailer, flying across the interstate.

The crash is causing traffic delays in the area.

If this area includes your commute, find an alternate route or expect delays.

