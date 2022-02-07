Alabama lawmakers could move money out of public education programs, into school vouchers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A controversial bill that would impact students across the state is making its way through Montgomery. Bill sponsor, Senator Del Marsh, wants to move over $400 million out of the Education Trust Fund and into a voucher program for parents to use for private schools, homeschooling and public schools outside of their district.

Parents would be able to apply for $6,300 vouchers to use towards the program of their choice. Some supporters of the bill say it would help low-income students get better opportunities at higher-performing schools. North Alabama public school teacher, Claudia Mesnil-Harris, says this program could do more harm than good. First off, she says it won’t cover the costs of most private schools in the area, because Madison County has the most expensive private schools in the state. The average cost is $10,000 a year.

Eight states already have similar laws in place. One large study looked into how school choice vouchers are impacting students in several states. Researchers report that students at participating private schools perform significantly worse than they would have in their original school. Another study found that the negative impact of vouchers is larger than “the following in-school factors: exposure to violent crime at school, feeling unsafe in school, high teacher turnover and teacher absenteeism.”

Mesnil-Harris says public education programs would have fewer resources, leaving the most low-income students out to dry.

“Marginalized students who need more support and who are provided more resources by going to public school are going to lose out because their schools are going to lose funding,” said Mesnil-Harris. “So some of the resources like title 1 tutor resources, title 1 intervention resources will probably be gone if schools lose enough of their funding.”

The pandemic made this program increasingly popular as more parents started homeschooling their children to avoid bringing COVID-19 home. Supporters of the bill say this would help fund growing homeschool programs.

Mesnil-Harris says she supports more funding for homeschooling, but she believes it should come from a separate pool of money.

“If parents don’t have the right resources it has shown that homeschool students do perform at a lower academic level,” said Mesnil-Harris. “So instead of pushing for choice schooling and putting the money in parents’ hands, the state could use those funds to improve our homeschool options and give parents better tools.”

The Alabama Parents Choice Act or SB 140 is still pending in the Senate Committee on Education Policy.

