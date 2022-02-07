Clouds to start Monday, warmup coming for next week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Expect another calm night into Monday morning with temperatures falling into the upper 20′s and lower 30′s across the area. Clouds will greet us as the sun rises, though those clouds make their way out of the area as we get into the afternoon hours for Monday with highs in the upper 50′s.

Sunshine returns in full swing for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs climbing into the low and mid 60′s and lows in the 30′s. We’ll keep that sunshine for Thursday and Friday with a few clouds here and there. Highs could be near 70 as we get to the end of the week. Clouds, and more seasonable temperatures, return for the weekend. The next shot at rain looks to be over a week away, but future model runs could throw a wrench into that.

