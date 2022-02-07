Advertisement

A cold start to the week, but warmer days are in view

60s return soon(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

After a cold weekend, the start of this week will remain rather chilly. Temps were below freezing this morning, and highs for today will be below the average (mid 50s) with morning clouds. Tonight, temps will fall back below freezing under a clear sky with upper 20s and low 30s. Tuesday brings a full day of sunshine, but highs will remain below the average in the upper 50s to 60 degrees.

Wednesday, a southerly wind kicks-in, and this will help jump-start a warming trend. So, highs will reach the mid-upper 60s for Hump Day. A weak front will cross on Wednesday night, but it won’t bring any rain nor colder air. So, more 60s are expected for Thursday. Similar weather is on deck for Friday and the start of the weekend.

Saturday, some forecast models are hinting at a strong cold front crossing by Saturday night. If this pans out, much colder weather will return by Sunday. There could also be a few showers. Stay tuned for updates.

