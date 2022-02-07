Advertisement

Dancing for a Cause is coming up

Dancers go over their moves.
Dancers go over their moves.(WTOK)
By Ethan Bird
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Dancing for a Cause is set to take place on February 18th and 19th but dancers have been hard at work to prepare for weeks.

Proceeds from Dancing for a Cause will go towards supporting the Care Lodge.

The dance will feature our very own Emily Erikson.

“We invite you to come out , cheer them on,” Choreographer and organizer, Leslie Lee, said. “You’re going to get a great evening, dinner, dancing a little after party with the DJ, it’s all for a good cause.”

Tickets are $50, to get some of your own call 601-934-1414.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD said Danny Irby has an active warrant for aggravated domestic violence
Man wanted by Meridian Police Department
Because medical marijuana remains illegal at the federal level, anyone with a license to use...
Medical marijuana patients cannot purchase firearms or ammunition, says federal law
The community of Sawyerville in Hale County, Alabama, took a hard hit on Thursday’s EF-2...
Two men swept up in tornado
GABRIEL MANUEL (L) FREDY GUTIERREZ (R)
Rankin County Criminal Interdiction Deputies seize over 200 pounds of Cocaine on I-20
Inside the vehicle, deputies found four large buffet-style pans filled with food, but noticed...
Police: 227,000 fentanyl pills found buried in buffet-style food during traffic stop

Latest News

Volunteer firefighters fighting the flames.
Meridian house fire
Heart disease is the single leading cause of death in Alabama, per ADPH.
ADPH: Heart disease is state’s leading cause of death
Taco Bell on North Hills Street will soon be shiny and new as demolishment of the old building...
Taco Bell set to be rebuilt
Neighborhood watch
Neighborhood watch meeting scheduled for Monday