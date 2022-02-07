Dancing for a Cause is coming up
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Dancing for a Cause is set to take place on February 18th and 19th but dancers have been hard at work to prepare for weeks.
Proceeds from Dancing for a Cause will go towards supporting the Care Lodge.
The dance will feature our very own Emily Erikson.
“We invite you to come out , cheer them on,” Choreographer and organizer, Leslie Lee, said. “You’re going to get a great evening, dinner, dancing a little after party with the DJ, it’s all for a good cause.”
Tickets are $50, to get some of your own call 601-934-1414.
