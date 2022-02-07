Eagles open 2022 season against Pensacola State

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The No. 8 Meridian Community College Eagles opened up their season hosting Pensacola State in a double header on Sunday.

The Eagles would win game one 3-2 over the Pirates. All three runs would be drove in by Brock Butler;.

MCC would be first to score in game two.

Penascola State would get two huge RBI’s to take a 4-1 lead over the Eagles.

In the bottom of the ninth Bo Gatlin would step up to bat. His hit would allow sophomore, Bridley Thomas, to score.

Penascola State would finish this game and win 4-2.

Head coach Dillion Sudduth said, “Opening day is always really exciting and today was no different. Did a lot good things, saw a lot of things we really need to improve on and we’ll get there. Not pleased with the split today and the guys aren’t pleased with the split today which the most important thing. So we’ll continue to work and get better as we get into the season and get into the most important games which is conference.”

The Eagles will host a four game set against Muskegon Community College starting Saturday at 1 p.m.

