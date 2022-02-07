Advertisement

Man accused of threatening to shoot father, Jones Co. deputies

Before his arrest, Mozingo used his mother as a shield between himself and deputies, according...
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man was arrested after a domestic violence report Sunday afternoon.

Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested Nathan Mozingo, 40, at a home on Blondie Road in the Glade community.

According to the JCSD, deputies responded to the scene after Mozingo was alleged to have threatened to shoot his father and responding deputies.

Deputies were initially staged at Mt. Vernon Church on Highway 15 south to plan their approach to the home before proceeding to the scene on Blondie Road.

EMServ Ambulance Service and two emergency medical responders from Powers Fire & Rescue were also placed on standby near the church in the event emergency medical services were needed.

Mozingo was arrested a short time after deputies arrived. He was reportedly tased while resisting arrest.

Before his arrest, Mozingo used his mother as a shield between himself and deputies, according to JCSD reports.

Mozingo is incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility charged with simple assault domestic violence, disorderly conduct - failure to comply and resisting arrest.

He will face a Jones County Justice Court judge at his initial appearance later this week.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

