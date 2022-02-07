MCM-Meridian event raises over $176,000

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

It was a big day for the Mississippi Children’s Museum - Meridian, as their Partners volunteer organization presented a gift of over $176,000.

”I attribute it to all the hard work of our committee, an amazing group of volunteers and to the continuing overwhelming generosity of our community,” said Elizabeth Wilson, Executive Director of MCM-Meridian. “They’re wanting to see this resource serving our community and our state for years to come. So knowing that investment needed to make sure and keep it and can keep it accessible to all children and families.”

These funds were raised through the inaugural Midnight at the Museum fundraiser held back on New Year’s Eve. That event raises money to help bridge the gap between the general admission cost of $10 per person and the actual cost of the museum experience of about $23 per person.

“More than anything, our community is just outstanding,” said Co-Chairman of the fundraiser Helen Sims. “We knew that this is such a wonderful facility. Some people would say why would you want to have an event. If it’s a fundraiser, why not ask for money. Well part of it is to get people in the doors to experience it. This is not only a place for children but it can also be a rental facility and used in so many different ways.”

The Midnight at the Museum fundraiser had over 50 event sponsors including five at the V.I.P. level.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.