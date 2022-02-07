Advertisement

MCM-Meridian event raises over $176,000

MISSISSIPPI CHILDRENS MUSEUM MERIDIAN
MISSISSIPPI CHILDRENS MUSEUM MERIDIAN(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

It was a big day for the Mississippi Children’s Museum - Meridian, as their Partners volunteer organization presented a gift of over $176,000.

”I attribute it to all the hard work of our committee, an amazing group of volunteers and to the continuing overwhelming generosity of our community,” said Elizabeth Wilson, Executive Director of MCM-Meridian. “They’re wanting to see this resource serving our community and our state for years to come. So knowing that investment needed to make sure and keep it and can keep it accessible to all children and families.”

These funds were raised through the inaugural Midnight at the Museum fundraiser held back on New Year’s Eve. That event raises money to help bridge the gap between the general admission cost of $10 per person and the actual cost of the museum experience of about $23 per person.

“More than anything, our community is just outstanding,” said Co-Chairman of the fundraiser Helen Sims. “We knew that this is such a wonderful facility. Some people would say why would you want to have an event. If it’s a fundraiser, why not ask for money. Well part of it is to get people in the doors to experience it. This is not only a place for children but it can also be a rental facility and used in so many different ways.”

The Midnight at the Museum fundraiser had over 50 event sponsors including five at the V.I.P. level.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD said Danny Irby has an active warrant for aggravated domestic violence
Man wanted by Meridian Police Department
Taco Bell on North Hills Street will soon be shiny and new as demolishment of the old building...
Taco Bell set to be rebuilt
Volunteer firefighters fighting the flames.
Meridian house fire
GABRIEL MANUEL (L) FREDY GUTIERREZ (R)
Rankin County Criminal Interdiction Deputies seize over 200 pounds of Cocaine on I-20
The 2023 Clarke County Distinguished Young Women Program was held Saturday at the Quitman High...
Winner of the Distinguished Young Women Program in Clarke County

Latest News

Billions of people are interconnected on social media
Locked Out: Losing access to social media accounts can mean big headaches for users
Billions of people are interconnected on social media
Locked Out: Losing access to social media accounts can mean big headaches for users
ADPH: More than 1M positive COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 16K positive tests reported over weekend