MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - At about 7:45 tonight a call came out for a structure fire on the 4800block of Valley Road.

Local volunteer fire departments were first on the scene and then assisted by Meridian Fire Department.

The fire was brought under control around 8:15 P.M.

There have been no announcements of any injuries from this fire at this time.

