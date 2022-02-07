Missing person search continues in Clarke County

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s been six days since a woman went missing in Clarke County and authorities are still searching for leads and asking for the public’s help.

“We are going to pursue all avenues to try and get her found,” Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp said.

Carrie Bell Vaughn was last seen around 3:30 Wednesday morning. Residents on County Road 290 reported seeing her yelling to herself about someone allegedly running her off the road. Her car was found with the engine running, in drive and had the door open.

“We talked to another witness that said the vehicle was there at 5:05 in the morning, but she was not there. Sometime between 3:30 and 5 p.m., we know she was missing at that point,” Kemp said.

It’s unclear if the 75-year-old began walking toward her home, which is about a mile and a half away from where she was last seen on County Road 290.

There’s also train tracks that run parallel to Highway 11. Kemp says Vaughn could have wandered down the wood line or even been picked up.

“There’s a lot of probabilities about what could have happened to her. We are still pursuing all of those leads at this time. It is frustrating that we can’t get something positive going in our favor here,” Kemp said.

With more resources preparing to conduct a ground search Tuesday morning, authorities hope some questions will be answered. Vaughn’s purse and keys were inside her abandoned vehicle, but law enforcement isn’t ruling out anything.

“We reached out for her financial records and her phone records to get something established. We are also doing a timeline of the last time people saw her,” Kemp explained. “We know she spoke to a lady around 11 or 11:30 the night before.”

Vaughn is prescribed medication for her mental health. It’s unclear if she was taking the medicine at the time of her disappearance.

If you saw something or have any information about Carrie Bell Vaughn’s location, call the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office at 601-776-5252 or Clarke County Dispatch at 601-776-1385.

