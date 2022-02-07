Advertisement

One killed, state trooper injured in Tuscaloosa Co. crash

The crash occurred on Interstate 59 near the 62 mile marker, less than one mile south of...
The crash occurred on Interstate 59 near the 62 mile marker, less than one mile south of Fosters, in Tuscaloosa County.(Gray)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - One person was killed and an on-duty Alabama State Trooper was injured in a three-vehicle crash Sunday, February 6.

The crash happened when a 1994 Ford Ranger driven by Breun L. Murray, 28, of Northport hit a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by the Trooper.

Murray and the Trooper were taken to the hospital for treatment. Murray passed away a short time later.

The crash occurred on Interstate 59 near the 62 mile marker, less than one mile south of Fosters, in Tuscaloosa County.


map iframe

A third vehicle was involved in the crash after the initial impact.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with ALEA’s Traffic Homicide Unit continue to investigate.

Billions of people are interconnected on social media
Locked Out: Losing access to social media accounts can mean big headaches for users
