Ronald Dwight Shaulis

August 03, 1940 - February 04, 2022

Funeral services for Ronald D. Shaulis will be held Tuesday, February 8, 2022, 10:30 a.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Dr. Michael Bird officiating. Burial at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton, MS. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Ronald D. Shaulis, age 81, of Meridian, passed away Friday, February 4, 2022, at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Martha Shaulis; sons, Anthony Shaulis (Elisa) and Kristofer Shaulis; grandchildren, Nicklos, Noah, John, Austin, Shelby, Logan and Tristan; one great-grandchild Hunter; sisters, Sandy Styer (Steven) and Debbie Shaulis.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earnest and Victoria Shaulis.

Pallbearers will be Nicklos McLain, Noah McLain, Roland Childers, Eric Johnson, Eric Lee, and Alex Lee.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

The Shaulis family will receive friends Tuesday, Tuesday, February 8, 2022, 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home prior to service.

VISITATION

Tuesday, February 08, 2022

9:30 AM - 10:15 AM

6300 Hwy 39 NMeridian, MS 39305 Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

FUNERAL SERVICE