Saints hire Dennis Allen to be the next head coach

Dennis Allen was the head coach of the Oakland Raiders from 2012-14. (Source: Nola.com)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WTOK) - The New Orleans Saints have informed their defensive coordinator Dennis Allen that he will be the next head coach according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Allen will be replacing Sean Payton, who recently stepped down. Allen is familiar with being a head coach as he was with the then Oakland Raiders from 2012-2014. The Raiders went 8-28 in that span.

New Orleans hires Dennis Allen after interviewing their own special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi, former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson who recently signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

