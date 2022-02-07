This betting app will pay you to watch the Super Bowl

(CNN) – Looking for a gig for Super Bowl Sunday?

This one is offering a pretty significant payday.

“The Game Day” is an online entertainment network that focuses on sports betting. It’s looking for someone to watch the game and detail everything that takes place, from the game itself, to the halftime show, to the commercials.

The “Super Bowl analyst” could earn up to $2,022 by answering questions throughout the game. Each correct answer pays around $135.

Applicants must be 21 years old and a U.S. citizen. Applications must be submitted on “The Game Day” website by 11:59 p.m. ET Wednesday. The chosen candidate will be contacted by email Thursday.

