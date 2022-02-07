TRAFFIC ALERT: Troopers working 18-wheeler crash on I-20 near Lake
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAKE, Miss. (WTOK) - One lane of Interstate 20 eastbound near the Lake exit in Newton County is closed because of a two-vehicle crash.
A news photographer with WLBT News 3 says the crash involves an 18-wheeler and a pick-up hauling a trailer loaded with furniture.
State troopers and emergency crews are still on the scene of the crash as of 10:30 Monday morning. No word on how long the eastbound lane will be shut done. Expect delays.
Fortunately, no injuries are reported.
