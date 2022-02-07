USM, Mississippi State agree to another football series

HATTIESBURG Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi and Mississippi State University will be playing football into the next decade.

According to fbschedules.com, the schools have agreed to another home-and-home series for the 2030 and 2031 seasons.

The games will mark the sixth and seventh meetings between the programs since the schools resumed playing in 2014.

Prior to that game, the teams had not met since 1990 in Starkville.

The teams have played three times _ 2014, 2015 and 2019) _ with State winning all three.

USM and MSU also are scheduled to meet in the 2023 and 2025 season.

The Golden Eagles are set to head to Starkville on Nov. 16, 2023, with the Bulldogs returning the trip on Aug. 30, 2025, in Hattiesburg.

The most recent agreement has Mississippi State coming to Hattiesburg on Sept. 14, 2030, and USM heading north the following season to face the Bulldogs on Sept. 13, 2031, in Starkville.

