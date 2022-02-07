Advertisement

William Kenneth Meyer

Captain William Kenneth Meyer
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
October 31, 1944 - February 06, 2022

U.S. Marines Veteran

Graveside memorial services with military honors for Captain William Kenneth Meyer will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery, with Burt Zeller speaking. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Captain Meyer, age 77, of Meridian passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at Diversicare of Meridian.

Captain Meyer honorably served his country in the United States Marine Corps and continued to serve his country for thirty-three years as a flight instructor at the Meridian Naval Air Station.

Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Rebecca L. Meyer; children, Andy Bill Brooks (Jeanine), Ashley Brooks (Paige), and Michele Kilgore (Bob); four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Barbara Meyer.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Instead of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in memory of Captain William Kenneth Meyer be made to The Wounded Warrior Project at www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org.

There will be no visitation following the graveside service.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE

  • Thursday, February 10, 2022
  • 11:00 AM
  • 248 Honor CircleNewton, Mississippi 39345
    Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

