After today, above average highs take over for a little while

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Yes, our mornings will remain chilly...but the afternoons will become more & more comfy as the week continues. Highs for today will hover near 60 degrees which is seasonable. Wednesday, a southerly wind takes over which will help to jump-start the warm up. Highs for Hump Day will climb above the average into the upper 60s with plenty of sunshine. Thursday, highs will be similar. Friday, highs will flirt with 70 degrees.

You won’t need an umbrella during through the end of the work week, so outdoor plans get the green light through Friday. Also, expect great weather if you wanted to get that car washed.

The weekend brings a chance for showers affiliated with a front that’ll move in Saturday night. Ahead of the front, it’ll remain warm with 60s for the start of the weekend. Much colder air will filter in behind the front, and it may catch up to some moisture before it leaves. So, we’re monitoring the potential for a light wintry mix Saturday night into Sunday morning. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates as we get closer. Regardless, plan on a chilly end to the weekend. Highs for Sunday will stay in the 40s.

Next week looks to start with dry conditions and highs in the 50s.

