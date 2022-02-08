Advertisement

Biloxi man arrested after carrying handgun on UMMC grounds, attacking police officer

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 49-year-old Biloxi man has been arrested and charged after carrying a gun on UMMC grounds and assaulting an officer.

The arrest happened around 11 p.m. Monday when a suspicious man was seen on the campus University of Mississippi Medical Center.

When officers made contact with Richard Neil, he resisted arrest and then attacked an officer. Neil was also found to be carrying a 9mm handgun.

He has since been charged with possession of a weapon after felony conviction, carrying a concealed weapon on school grounds, resisting arrest, and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

The officer he allegedly attacked has been treated and released.

