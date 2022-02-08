Bubba Brannan announced as Clarkdale’s new head football coach

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County school district confirmed on Tuesday that Bubba Brannan is the new head football coach for the Clarkdale Bulldogs.

Brannan has been with Enterprise for the last seven years and he has previous experience as he was an assistant coach for Quitman and Enterprise. He also was Stringer’s head coach for eight years.

Clarkdale hires Brannan after former head coach Jason Soules parted ways with the program. Clarkdale finished the 2021 season 8-4 and were undefeated halfway through the season.

After the confirmation, Brannan discussed what about Clarkdale’s program that caught his interest.

“In order to be competitive, I think you got to have kids that are hungry,” Brannan said. “When I watched the Clarkdale kids on film and in person last year, they just looked hungry. They have a desire and that’s easy to coach when you have kids that really want to do well,” he said.

Coach Brannan also talked about Soules and said that he spoke with him prior to applying for the position and he hopes their friendship continues when he starts next season.

