Chapel Hart set for unique performance Thursday in Meridian

CHAPEL HART BAND
CHAPEL HART BAND(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Country music fans are in for a real treat Thursday night as rising super group ‘Chapel Hart’ will be performing in Meridian.

The trio from Poplarville, Mississippi, is set to stage an intimate acoustic concert at the Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience in front of only 200 people. Tickets are very limited.

“They’re rising in their popularity and moving up the country music charts,” said Leslie Lee, Executive Director of the Jimmie Rodgers Foundation. “You will never again see them in this type of setting with only 200 people and an all acoustic show.

Chapel Hart won the Mississippi Songwriters award in 2020 and was named CMT’s Country Music Women to watch in 2021.

“It’s a great opportunity, especially if you saw them last year at the festival,” added Lee. “If you did, you know you want to come back and see them again because they put on such an electric show.”

Tickets are $50 and include refreshments and snacks and are on sale at jimmierodgers.com or at the door Thursday night at the MAX, if available.

