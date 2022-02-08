Cleaning up litter to beautify Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian is a beautiful place to live but there are areas where trash is a big problem. Mayor Jimmie Smith and city council members are searching for ways to get rid of litter, but they say people who live here need to do their part by keeping their spaces clean.

That’s the message city leaders are pushing to help with clean-up efforts. Smith said he’s looking for funding to help beautify the Queen City.

”I think we have already done a pretty good job in cleaning up. I think things are looking better, but we still have a long way to go,” Smith said. “One of my pet peeves is these old tires that people get rid of. They put them in vacant lots, abandoned properties, and they just put them everywhere.”

Ward 5 Councilwoman Tyeasha Bell Lindsey is motivating people in her ward to pick up trash. She said she will be holding a spring-cleaning day in the future for her ward to help stop littering.

“It is so disheartening to be driving down the street or to have people calling me to tell me about there’s trash on the street. I can’t even tell you how many signs that I have put up. I got the city to come to clean up this area and put up no dumping signs in these areas. I’m so proud of some communities, I will say, such as the Poplar Springs community who get out every single day just to pick up trash. That warns my heart,” said Lindsey.

City leaders said they will be starting cleaning programs this year.

