Eagles pick up 6th straight win over Southwest

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Community College hosted Southwest Community College in Graham Gymnasium Monday night.

Three pointers from both MCC and Southwest would drive the action in this game.

Meridian would win 75-60. This gives the Eagles their sixth consecutive win.

Head coach James Green said, “Our guys have really been working. Doing a great job. I was really pleased at our composure tonight because Southwest made a lot of good runs at us and our guys responded. They shoot the ball well from three. I thought down the stretch we kept them off the three point line.”

The Eagles will head to Co-Lin on Thursday at 6 p.m.

