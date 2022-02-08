Advertisement

Free voter IDs still available during Ala. DL office closures

Alabama driver license offices will close Apr. 18 and reopen Apr. 26 but registered voters will...
Alabama driver license offices will close Apr. 18 and reopen Apr. 26 but registered voters will still be able to obtain a free photo voter ID during that time at their county Board of Registrars office or the Secretary of State’s Office.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - Alabama driver license offices will close Apr. 18 and reopen Apr. 26 but registered voters will still be able to obtain a free photo voter ID during that time. 

Eligible Alabamians may obtain a free photo voter ID by visiting their county Board of Registrars office or the Secretary of State’s Office. The Secretary of State’s Office also visits each county at least once a year to issue free photo IDs and to register voters.

To receive a free Alabama photo voter ID card, applicants must:
1. Complete the application
2. Provide a photo ID document or a non-photo identity document containing
their full legal name and date of birth
3. Be a registered voter in Alabama
4. Cannot already have a valid form of photo ID that is acceptable at the polls

If you have any questions, contact the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at 334-242-7210.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-120 eastbound near Lake (Photo courtesy: WLBT)
TRAFFIC ALERT: Troopers working 18-wheeler crash on I-20 near Lake
Candace Lynn Barton
Woman attempts to escape from Neshoba County Detention Center
Mayor Jimmie Smith calls gun violence a public health crisis. A crisis that continues to...
Gun problem after 17 homicides in Meridian
Volunteer firefighters fighting the flames.
Meridian house fire
Taco Bell on North Hills Street will soon be shiny and new as demolishment of the old building...
Taco Bell set to be rebuilt

Latest News

USDA Forest Service Logo
U.S. Forest Service overseeing prescribed burn in Wayne Co.
A new bill introduced during the 2022 Alabama legislative session would make drunk drivers pay...
Bill would require drunk drivers involved in fatal wrecks to pay child support
West Alabama investigators: 10 people arrested, accused of trying to meet underage victims for sex
Warmer Days Ahead
After today, above average highs take over for a little while