Free voter IDs still available during Ala. DL office closures
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - Alabama driver license offices will close Apr. 18 and reopen Apr. 26 but registered voters will still be able to obtain a free photo voter ID during that time.
Eligible Alabamians may obtain a free photo voter ID by visiting their county Board of Registrars office or the Secretary of State’s Office. The Secretary of State’s Office also visits each county at least once a year to issue free photo IDs and to register voters.
|To receive a free Alabama photo voter ID card, applicants must:
|1. Complete the application
2. Provide a photo ID document or a non-photo identity document containing
their full legal name and date of birth
3. Be a registered voter in Alabama
4. Cannot already have a valid form of photo ID that is acceptable at the polls
If you have any questions, contact the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at 334-242-7210.
