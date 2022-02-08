Gun problem after 17 homicides in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mayor Jimmie Smith calls gun violence a public health crisis. A crisis that continues to threaten every neighborhood in the Queen City.

The mayor said there’s a spike in the use of high-powered, semi-automatic weapons in Meridian.

“We do have a gun problem in our community. I have been told that people feel like there’s an illegal gun source that’s out there supplying these guns. I believe that is so because I have seen some guns that you don’t normally see on the street,” said Smith.

“I think there is a gun problem nationwide not just here in Meridian. Yes, we have seen Uzis’, AR15′s, and Draco’s. We have seen different ones over the last several years. Is it common? I wouldn’t say it’s common, but they are out there,” said Meridian police officer Heather Luebbers.

The Meridian Police Department said Ak-47′s - guns like Uzis and Draco’s are on the streets.

Mayor Smith believes the guns are coming into the city illegally and are ending up in the hands of criminals.

“I don’t have the facts on this yet, but I do release there are plenty of guns that these young folks can get a hold of,” said Smith.

Police will obviously confiscate and secure a weapon if it’s lost, stolen, or was involved in a crime.

“There are other ways besides gun stores that you can obtain firearms. You can buy them offline through personal sales. People’s houses get broken into and those firearms are taken in that process. Auto burglaries, we see firearms taken out. A lot of times the vehicles are left unlocked, and they are easily accessible,” said Luebbers.

We talked to a local expert that walked us through the steps of legally owning a gun like an AR-15.

“So, you would come in if you are a legal resident of Mississippi, you can buy a handgun over the age of 21. You bring me a copy of your driver’s license, pick the gun of your choice, and will do what’s called a 40473 form - It is a background check form. We fill everything out; we call in our background check. Assuming that everything goes through correctly which about 95% of the time it goes through right then. It takes about 5 minutes. You pay for the gun and walk out of the store with it right then. About the other 5% of the time, it may go through a delay process. There’s a two-day hold on it and the ATF will call us back and let us know when we can proceed with the firearm,” said the general manager of 601 Sports Christine Hemphill.

Owning a high-powered weapon is not a crime in Mississippi.

