Advertisement

Las Vegas police ID’d Saints’ Alvin Kamara as felony suspect before Pro Bowl

Alvin Kamara mugshot
Alvin Kamara mugshot(Las Vegas Metro PD)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:59 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police learned Saturday that New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was a suspect in a pre-dawn beating of a man at a Las Vegas nightclub, but did not arrest Kamara until after Sunday’s NFL Pro Bowl, a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department spokesman acknowledged Monday.

The alleged victim in the attack was treated for facial injuries at a Las Vegas hospital, where he told patrol officers that the incident occurred about 10 hours earlier, according to a police department statement.

“There was a delay in reporting due to the victim receiving treatment,” the statement said.

The name of the victim, his hometown and a motive for the alleged attack won’t be made public immediately, Officer Larry Hadfield said.

Kamara, one of the top running backs in the NFL, is charged with felony battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Alvin Kamara mugshot
Alvin Kamara mugshot(Las Vegas Metro PD)

More: Moments leading up to fight involving Alvin Kamara detailed in court documents

Detectives went to the Cromwell hotel-casino, home to the rooftop Drai’s After Hours club on the Las Vegas Strip, to identify Kamara, but did not immediately contact him, Hadfield said.

“It was known that (Kamara) would be participating in the Pro Bowl,” the department statement said.

Kamara was interviewed and arrested at Allegiant Stadium after Sunday’s game, which started at noon local time, and taken to the Clark County Detention Center.

Court and jail records showed Monday he posted bond and was released with a March 8 court date.

Records did not immediately identify Kamara’s attorney. A conviction on the felony charge could result in a sentence of one to five years in state prison.

The Saints and Kamara’s agent didn’t respond to messages about the charge.

Kamara had four catches for 23 yards for the NFC in the Pro Bowl, which the AFC won, 41-35. This season for the Saints, he had 1,337 yards from scrimmage and nine touchdowns on the way to being picked for his fifth Pro Bowl in five seasons.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of Carrie Bell Vaughn, 75, was found Tuesday morning after going missing last Wednesday.
Missing woman found dead in Clarke County
Police arrested 53-year-old Yolanda Denise Coale on an aggravated child abuse charge after her...
9-year-old accused of beating little brother with broomstick
Candace Lynn Barton
Woman attempts to escape from Neshoba County Detention Center
The Lauderdale County school district confirmed on Tuesday that Bubba Brannan is the new head...
Bubba Brannan announced as Clarkdale’s new head football coach
Angelica Quintana
Authorities: Demopolis woman arrested for murder after running over her boyfriend on interstate

Latest News

(Courtesy: AP Photo/LM Otero)
Goodell says NFL was wrong for not listening to players
(Courtesy: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports)
Players send video message to NFL about racial inequality
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees throws a pass during the first half of the team's...
Brees' anthem comments draw backlash from teammates, others
(Courtesy: New Orleans Saints)
NFL owners approve three rule changes for 2020 season
Drew Brees and the Saints will meet up with Deshaun Watson and the Texans on Aug. 29. (Source:...
Date and time announced for Saints preseason home opener