Advertisement

Lauderdale County Arrest Report February 8, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews searching in Clarke County
Missing woman found dead in Clarke County
Candace Lynn Barton
Woman attempts to escape from Neshoba County Detention Center
Police arrested 53-year-old Yolanda Denise Coale on an aggravated child abuse charge after her...
9-year-old accused of beating little brother with broomstick
I-120 eastbound near Lake (Photo courtesy: WLBT)
TRAFFIC ALERT: Troopers working 18-wheeler crash on I-20 near Lake
Mayor Jimmie Smith calls gun violence a public health crisis. A crisis that continues to...
Gun problem after 17 homicides in Meridian

Latest News

West Alabama investigators: 10 people arrested, accused of trying to meet underage victims for sex
Candace Lynn Barton
Woman attempts to escape from Neshoba County Detention Center
Daily Docket 5
Kemper County Arrest Report February 7, 2022
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report February 7, 2022