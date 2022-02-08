Meridian High School donates to Coats for Kids

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Members of the Meridian High School Student Council donated roughly 80 coast to our annual Coats for Kids donation.

The donation and drop off was also a chance for MHS students to get community service hours and learn what it means to give back.

They wanted to be able to do something that helped kids that might already have a lot of other issues on their plates.

“It actually shines a light on how people can actually do some good in the world. With COVID and violence it’s a lot going on and it’s kind of mentally hard on some kids. Knowing that you can give out the kindness of your heart shines light.” Said student council President Kiersten White.

The student council plans to continue their donation efforts.

