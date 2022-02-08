Advertisement

Missing woman found dead in Clarke County

Crews searching in Clarke County
Crews searching in Clarke County(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp said the body of a missing Jasper County woman was found less than a mile away from where her car was found.

75-year-old Carrie Bell Vaughn was last seen around 3:30 the morning of February 2nd. Crews have been hard at work searching for her since then.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

