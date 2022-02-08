Advertisement

Morgan Freeman stars in movie filming in Canton

Morgan Freeman stars in movie filming in Canton
Morgan Freeman stars in movie filming in Canton(MGN)
By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Cameras roll this week on another film in Canton with big name stars and strong ties to the state.

Morgan Freeman, Cole Hauser and Jaimie Alexander will begin work on a movie with talent on and off the screen born and bred here in the Magnolia State.

Canton again lures Hollywood to its quaint streets as the setting for the Lion’s Gate film “The Minute You Wake Up Dead.” The comedic noir thriller stars Morgan Freeman as the sheriff in the small town. He will be filming this week.

“I realized that he lived in Clarksdale, Mississippi, and everyone in my family’s from Mississippi,” said movie producer Andrew Stevens. “I was the only one born in Memphis as was Mr. Freeman, and it was just a natural fit, particularly because of the Mississippi state subsidies.”

Stevens is a Golden Globe-nominated actor and son of actress Stella Stevens from Yazoo City.

“The town of Canton, Mississippi, although we’re not calling it Canton, plays a big role in the film. So this was an ideal place to make this movie,” said Stevens.

Casting director and Canton native Matthew Morgan got his start in the industry as a production assistant and extra alongside Octavia Spencer in the movie “A Time To Kill.” He is still looking for extras for the film.

“I moved to Toronto, to Canada to be an actor,” said Morgan. “I left Mississippi to follow my dreams and ended up becoming a casting director there for probably 15 years, and then realized I could do what I love back home in Mississippi. As the industry really started thriving, I started coming back here.”

The film is packed with Mississippi star power on the screen and behind the scenes.

“We’re really trying to help build the industry, because I’m coming back here for other movies,” added Stevens. Filming wraps March 3.

If you are interested in being cast in one of Matthew Morgan’s films, click here.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD said Danny Irby has an active warrant for aggravated domestic violence
Man wanted by Meridian Police Department
Taco Bell on North Hills Street will soon be shiny and new as demolishment of the old building...
Taco Bell set to be rebuilt
I-120 eastbound near Lake (Photo courtesy: WLBT)
TRAFFIC ALERT: Troopers working 18-wheeler crash on I-20 near Lake
Volunteer firefighters fighting the flames.
Meridian house fire
GABRIEL MANUEL (L) FREDY GUTIERREZ (R)
Rankin County Criminal Interdiction Deputies seize over 200 pounds of Cocaine on I-20

Latest News

Candace Lynn Barton
Woman attempts to flee from Neshoba County Detention Center
MHS students drop off donations
Meridian High School donates to Coats for Kids
USM veterans building
USM to open new military veterans center soon
The number for the National Dating Abuse helpline is 1-866-331-9474 or visit the website.
Identifying signs of abuse on National Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month
In a 5-4 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court has issued a stay against a lower court ruling that...
Supreme Court stays lower court’s order on Alabama’s congressional maps