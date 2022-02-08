Road to Nationals: Newton County Cheerleaders prepare for the big stage

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Newton County cheerleaders will be representing the city of Decatur at UCA High School Nationals on February 11-13 in Florida. This is a chance to bring home a national championship title for the first time in school history.

News 11 followed their journey to the big stage.

1 season, 365 days and countless hours go into preparing for a 3-minute routine at UCA High School Nationals. This is the first time in school history that the Newton County cheerleaders will compete in Florida for the title of national champions.

“It’s going to be March when we do our tryouts, and we go to nationals in February. No other sport really does that at this school. Usually, they just compete one time a year, at least in the previous years. And this year I actually bumped that up to five times. Once we go down to nationals, they have gone to now five competitions,” said Head Cheerleading Coach, Bobbie Simon.

“I’m just so happy that I’m able to be a part of it and I know we’re doing things that Newton County either has never done before or it has been a long time since we’ve done it and I feel a sense of pride,” said Freshman cheerleader, Emily Terrell.

In December the team came out on top winning the State Championship in the Varsity All-girl Gameday Division, earning the team a bid to Florida.

“Our coach told us that we hit zero and we kind of all had in the back of our mind like we just won. But when they announced it was just crazy. This big excitement. It didn’t feel real until like three days after that,” said Junior cheerleader, Gracie Measell.

Now they are on the road to nationals where they will compete against 60 teams from across the nation.

“My goal for them is to go down and regardless of how we do, to still leave proud with their heads held high and ready to attack the season next year,” said Simon.

To succeed at nationals, it takes three things: precision, technique, and high energy.

“We try to focus on the little details just to make every little thing perfect. We’re trying to hit perfection each time we do anything. It’s very nerve-wracking but we hope we can set an example for other girls who end up joining the team and keeping the legacy going to have something to look up to,” said Junior Cheerleader, Skylar Patricola.

But with a new coach and a new competition the journey to get here doesn’t come without a few challenges.

“I knew that I was going to come in and make a bunch of changes, but they didn’t. So, it was exciting but there definitely were some bumps in the road just here and there. Just them getting used to me and me getting used to them. So, it definitely was a learning process for both of us,” said Simon.

“When you hit a stunt like nonstop it never falls and then that one time it falls. It just puts a defeat in your head like why, why now? But then you just finally get it together, you encourage each other and then you hit it the next time,” said Measell.

The majority of their season is spent cheering on their schools’ sports teams but now a community comes together to cheer for their cheerleaders.

“It’s very exciting. They worked really hard this season and we’re just super proud of them,” said Newton County cheer mom, Angela Minckler.

“They put in a lot of effort, and I would see them up here at night from 7 to 9 during the weekdays and just that gumption they’ve had to persevere through everything they’ve gone through this first semester to get to where they’re at. I couldn’t be more proud,” said Newton County Principal, Cody Killen.

A team turned family. That’s what they said makes taking the blue mat together so special.

" It has been an amazing experience being able to stay and practice with these girls. They are wonderful. They are hilarious and they are excellent cheerleaders,” said Junior cheerleader, Aubrie Skinner.

“Newton County cheer is something, they are here and they’re ready to show everybody who we are,” said Measell.

Newton County will compete Friday, February 11th for a chance to move on to the semi-finals Saturday, February 12th. If they advance, they will compete again Sunday, February 13 for finals.

We are wishing them the best of luck!

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.