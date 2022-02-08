This week warms from colder than normal to warmer than normal

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week will be dry and sunny with some gradual warming that brings us to almost 70 degrees by the end of the week.

Tonight will become mostly clear. We’ll cool to the mid-30s by midnight. The low temperature by morning will be near 29 degrees. Tuesday will be sunny and almost warm enough to be called “seasonable.” The high temperature will be near 58 degrees.

Seasonable is 62 degrees. We’ll go warmer starting Wednesday. Mornings will be cool with lows in the 30s through Friday and 40s on Saturday. Afternoons will top out in the mid-to-upper 60s through Saturday.

Our next chance for rain is not really a good chance for rain. Some rain is possible from late Saturday through Saturday night and into early Sunday. Even then, most areas will more likely stay dry. The probability of rain at your home will be no bigger than about 30% overnight Saturday night.

After that small chance for rain this weekend, temperatures will drop again. Sunday and Monday afternoons will top out in the 50s while mornings will reach lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

