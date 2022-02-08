Advertisement

Total Pain Care team of the week: Choctaw County Varsity Girls Basketball

This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Choctaw County high school girls basketball team.(Choctaw County Athletics)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUTLER, Ala. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Choctaw County high school girls basketball team.

The Varsity girls did not have a season last year due to COVID-19 and they bounced back this season as they will compete in the class 1A Area Four championship on Wednesday.

Congratulations to Varsity girls Choctaw County basketball for being our Total Pain Care team of the week.

