U.S. Forest Service overseeing prescribed burn in Wayne Co.

By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The United States Forest Service is asking travelers to use extreme caution on Tuesday morning if traveling in the Chickasawhay Ranger District.

The service will be conducting a 2,206 acre prescribed burn located approximately 6 miles northeast of Piave and approximately 3 miles east of Smithtown.

The estimated start time is 11 a.m. 

Smoke will be visible from Forest Service Road 207, Smithtown Chicora Road and Piave Plaza Road.

The public should use caution in this area today.

📣ALERT👨‍🚒- 🔥PRESCRIBED FIRE🔥- Tuesday, February 8, 2022- The U.S. Forest Service, Chickasawhay Ranger District, will be...

Posted by National Forests in Mississippi on Tuesday, February 8, 2022

