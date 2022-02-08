Advertisement

Utility worker electrocuted while working on power outage(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office reported a utility worker has died while working on a power outage earlier today.

The worker was electrocuted and the incident happened at Taska Road and Mt Pleasant Road.

This incident is still under investigation and no further details have been released at this time.

