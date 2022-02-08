Advertisement

Woman attempts to flee from Neshoba County Detention Center

Was arrested possession of a controlled substance and previous indictment charges
Candace Lynn Barton
Candace Lynn Barton(WTOK)
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 8:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Candace Lynn Barton was arrested on February 1st at her home for an active indictment in the eight circuit court.

She was found hiding in her closet and then attempted to resist arrest.

Barton also has Methamphetamine and other paraphernalia in her possession at the time of the arrest.

On February 4th she left the zone she had been placed in the detention facility and attempted to flee the jail.

She was later caught trying to climb a fence.

