Advertisement

Authorities: Demopolis woman arrested for murder after running over her boyfriend on interstate

Angelica Quintana
Angelica Quintana(Tuscaloosa Co. Jail)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Demopolis woman has been arrested and charged with murder after authorities say she ran over her boyfriend with a car on Interstate 59/20 Tuesday morning.

Authorities in Tuscaloosa County received a 911 call at 11:14 a.m. Tuesday saying a pedestrian was struck by a car on I-59/20 southbound near mile marker 76.

When ALEA responded to the scene, they found a man trapped under a vehicle. The victim - identified as 27-year-old Dennis Melton of Demopolis - was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Police say he later died from his injuries.

Officers at the scene were told by witnesses that the incident may have been intentional. That’s when the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit was contacted and began investigating.

Authorities say their investigation led them to arrest 28-year-old Angelica Quintana of Demopolis. She has been charged with murder and was booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Officials say Quintana and Melton were involved in a relationship.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of Carrie Bell Vaughn, 75, was found Tuesday morning after going missing last Wednesday.
Missing woman found dead in Clarke County
Police arrested 53-year-old Yolanda Denise Coale on an aggravated child abuse charge after her...
9-year-old accused of beating little brother with broomstick
The Lauderdale County school district confirmed on Tuesday that Bubba Brannan is the new head...
Bubba Brannan announced as Clarkdale’s new head football coach
Candace Lynn Barton
Woman attempts to escape from Neshoba County Detention Center
Utility worker electrocuted while working on power outage
Utility worker electrocuted while working on power outage

Latest News

Baby formula is the latest item that stores can't keep stocked on shelves.
Baby formula shortage has some families scrambling
Missing woman found dead in Clarke County
Missing woman found dead in Clarke County
Black History Month: The impact the 1963 Woolworth’s Sit-In had on the state, then and now
Researchers from Johns Hopkins University studied nearly 6,600 teens. Overall, social media use...
Alabama offers solution for youth mental health crisis