Bill seeks higher fines for taking down Confederate statues

A legislative committee has advanced proposals to increase the penalties on cities that take down Confederate monuments in Alabama.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A legislative committee has advanced proposals to increase the penalties on cities that take down Confederate monuments in Alabama.

The Senate Governmental Affairs Committee on Tuesday advanced a bill by Republican Sen. Gerald Allen of Tuscaloosa that would increase the fine for violating the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act from a $25,000 one-time fine to $5,000 per day.

The committee also advanced a bill that would make it a felony offense, punishable by up to 20 years in prison, to damage a historic monument while participating in a riot. Both bills now move to the full Alabama Senate.

