Advertisement

Christian revival at school prompts student walkout in W.Va.

Some students are planning to stage a walkout Wednesday to protest a religious assembly at school last week. (Source: Associated Press/Cameron Mays)
By LEAH WILLINGHAM
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:49 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — High school students in a West Virginia city are planning to stage a walkout after they say they were made to attend a Christian assembly during school hours.

A mini revival took place last week at Huntington High School during COMPASS, the school’s version of homeroom.

Cabell County Schools spokesperson Jedd Flowers says the event was voluntary, organized by the school’s chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Flowers says there was supposed to be a signup sheet for students, but two teachers mistakenly brought their entire class.

Officials say it won’t happen again.

But some in the city say even voluntary church services have no place in school.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of Carrie Bell Vaughn, 75, was found Tuesday morning after going missing last Wednesday.
Missing woman found dead in Clarke County
Police arrested 53-year-old Yolanda Denise Coale on an aggravated child abuse charge after her...
9-year-old accused of beating little brother with broomstick
The Lauderdale County school district confirmed on Tuesday that Bubba Brannan is the new head...
Bubba Brannan announced as Clarkdale’s new head football coach
Candace Lynn Barton
Woman attempts to escape from Neshoba County Detention Center
Competing tax reform proposals being offered within Mississippi State Capitol

Latest News

Some students are planning to stage a walkout Wednesday to protest a religious assembly at...
Mandatory church service at school prompts walkout
FILE - This photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store on Feb. 9, 2019,...
Tesla recall: Heat pump won’t defrost windshield fast enough
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Trainer: Officers in Floyd killing did not follow policy
Whether or not a family owes tax money or has filed taxes before, they will need to file a...
EXPLAINER: How to claim child tax credit benefits on your taxes